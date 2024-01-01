Ashim Roy
Co-Founder and CEO, Cardiotrack
Ashim Roy is the co-Founder and CEO of Cardiotrack. He is no stranger to the global start-up ecosystem. He has been mentoring teams with exciting ideas and helping them grow. Small wonder then that he has now founded a company that is set to change diagnostics services in healthcare-dark areas.
