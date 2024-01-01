Ashish Aggarwal

CEO, Indo Innovations

Ashish Aggarwal is the CEO of Indo Innovations. Hhas almost 14 years of experience as an entrepreneur. Indo Innovations, the brainchild of Ashish, is an umbrella brand of Indo Office Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Other than a thriving professional life Ashish believes in living his personal life to the fullest. He loves travelling, go-karting, cricket and reading when he is not busy pursuing his professional dreams.