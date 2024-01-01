Ashish Arora

Founder & Managing Director, HR Anexi Pvt Ltd

Ashish Arora is the Founder and Managing Director of HR Anexi, a Human Resource Consulting firm. HR Anexi is currently celebrating its 10th Anniversary. The consulting firm works towards improving the performance of individuals, teams and leaders in entrepreneur led or family owned businesses.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Challenges Faced by Family Businesses

One of the key issues faced by family businesses is attracting high-performing 'non-family' talent

