Ashish Shah
Founder and CEO, Vertoz
Latest
Exploring Cricket Advertising- The Programmatic Way
While digitization is a wonderful thing for the advertising world, here's the challenging part
How New Age Technologies Are Changing the Ad-Tech Industry
CMOs worldwide had experimented with all these new age technologies and much ahead of Indian markets in adopting to these new age technologies.
How Entrepreneurs Can Opt For Innovative Advertising And Monetization Solutions To Earn ROI
Online advertising provides fast and apt results for the brands and are helping them in getting recognized by customers from around the world.