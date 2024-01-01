Ashish Tandon
Chairman and CEO, Indusface
Ashish Tandon is a serial entrepreneur with a rare combination of strong technology understanding and business expertise. Under his leadership, Indusface has become India’s leading application security product company, serving over 700 global customers. Prior to founding Indusface, he has successfully led several ventures in the areas of Internet, Software & Security. Tandon is also a founder, investor and board member of OpenClove. Tandon has completed IIM Ahmedabad’s Executive Programme on Management.
