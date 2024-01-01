Ashissh Raichura
CTO at healthsaverz.com
Ashissh Raichura is a veteran techie and serial entrepreneur with over 23 years of diverse experience to his name. A doctorate in Computer Science from Vancouver, he is reputed for setting up a billion dollar business in Canada. Currently the CTO of Healthsaverz, he possesses a plethora of knowledge in BigData, Hadoop, Predictive Analysis, Cyber Forensic Analysis and Cyber Crime Investigation. An IoT futurist, Ashissh holds a fondness for medical/health-tech & smart homes and is now developing an extensive external health-care device. A moonshot thinker with a keen mind, he always sets high benchmarks in the sphere of technology.
