Ashmita Bhogal

Junior writer

Student at Banasthali Vidyapith, Intern at Entrepreneur India.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

The Rise In Adoption of Deeptech And Cloud

While the trend was already on the rise, COVID has accelerated the pace

Technology

We Are Under Constant Surveillance Through Our Phones: Sridhar Vembu

Adjunct surveillance is sort of an ambient surveillance which is essentially going on every time

Technology

There Is Decoupling Between Available Technology And Organizations: Puneet Chandok

The president of Amazon Web Services India and South Asia believes that the technology which we now possess is moving at a fast pace but the skills and techniques which an organization need for it, are still lagging behind

Technology

Digital Transformation Is Happening at a Rapid Pace: Aakrit Vaish

The co-founder and CEO of Haptik believes that for businesses it becomes very critical to know about the customer experience and what does that experience looks like

News and Trends

Let's Celebrate Ola's All-women Factory, But That's Just a Start

Female workforce participation in India ranks among the lowest out of 131 countries, according to International Labour Organization

Technology

The Challenge Is To Connect 1.4 Billion Indians Through Internet: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry

Major concerns are posed by the digital and the spatial divide

More Authors You Might Like

Loading...