Ashmita Bhogal
Junior writer
Student at Banasthali Vidyapith, Intern at Entrepreneur India.
The Rise In Adoption of Deeptech And Cloud
While the trend was already on the rise, COVID has accelerated the pace
We Are Under Constant Surveillance Through Our Phones: Sridhar Vembu
Adjunct surveillance is sort of an ambient surveillance which is essentially going on every time
There Is Decoupling Between Available Technology And Organizations: Puneet Chandok
The president of Amazon Web Services India and South Asia believes that the technology which we now possess is moving at a fast pace but the skills and techniques which an organization need for it, are still lagging behind
Digital Transformation Is Happening at a Rapid Pace: Aakrit Vaish
The co-founder and CEO of Haptik believes that for businesses it becomes very critical to know about the customer experience and what does that experience looks like
Let's Celebrate Ola's All-women Factory, But That's Just a Start
Female workforce participation in India ranks among the lowest out of 131 countries, according to International Labour Organization
The Challenge Is To Connect 1.4 Billion Indians Through Internet: Axis Bank's Amitabh Chaudhry
Major concerns are posed by the digital and the spatial divide