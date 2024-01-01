Ashok Vashist

Founder & CEO

Ashok Vashist is the Founder & CEO of Aaveg, a Delhi based Employee Transport Management Company with PAN India Presence. He is a forward thinker who has played a pivotal role in disrupting the mobility and ground transportation industry by introducing radio taxies and driver-cum-owner business model.

Latest

Growth Strategies

5 Smart Ways for Companies to Simplify Employee Commute

These little steps go a long way in communicating to employees that they are being cared for

Growth Strategies

Know How CFOs Are Optimizing Costs Through New-Age Solutions

Here's how CFOs strategize and focus on areas that would deliver the maximum impact to a business

Growth Strategies

What is Lacking For Women Safety in Offices And How to Deal With It

When it comes to ensuring inclusivity and safety of women in workplaces, this is merely scratching the tip of an iceberg and we need to do more

Technology

Are Corporates no longer at the Mercy of Cab Aggregators?

Fleet services allow corporates to book cabs in bulk or as required!

