Ashwin Rao
Director, Limelight Networks, India
Ashwin Rao is a Director at Limelight Networks and leads the company's sales organization in India. He is a sales leader with more than 15 years of experience in helping companies find the right technology to solve their specific business challenges in areas such as digital media, cyber security, cloud platforms, AI, SaaS, DB and more. Prior to joining Limelight,
Ashwin held key sales roles at Unbxd Inc., Akamai Technologies, Oracle and more. He holds a Bachelors of Engineering degree from Visvesvaraya Technological University and resides in Delhi.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How to Cherry-pick a Content Delivery Network Consistent With Today's Internet & Also for the Future
Whether it's your website, mobile apps, videos, music, software or games, your content needs to reach customers quickly, reliably, and securely. This quick delivery, reliability, and security is provided by CDNs