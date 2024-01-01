Ashwinder Raj Singh

CEO - Residential Services, JLL India

Ashwinder has been adjudged as the Most Enterprising CEO of the Year at the Real Estate Leadership Awards 2016 hosted by Asian Confederation of Business and endorsed by CMO Asia.



Harnessed with discerning real estate business acumen, Ashwinder Raj Singh is a highly acclaimed thought leader in the Residential Real Estate Industry. Under his leadership, JLL Residential has been recognized as the Property Consultant of the Year at the prestigious Asian Real Estate Leadership Awards & the Real Estate and Infrastructure Awards in 2016. More recently at the 9th Annual Estate Awards 2017 held by Franchise India, JLL Residential has been adjudged as the Best Real Estate Consultant of the Year – Residential / Commercial (National)