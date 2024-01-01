Avesh Sharma

Co-founder & CMO, Woodays Greenhub Kufri

Managing the complete online-offline marketing & Branding of the company

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

How Can IoT Bring a Change in the Hospitality Sector?

A whopping $19 trillion is anticipated as cost-savings and profits from this investment

Technology

How is Tech Disruption Shaping the Hospitality Industry?

Hoteliers all across the world have started playing with this idea to ultimately increase their bookings and be known for personalized assistance to each and every patron

More Authors You Might Like