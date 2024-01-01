Ayush Mishra
CEO & Co-Founder, Tattvan E-Clinics
A healthcare market researcher and a medtech market enthusiast with a decade long experience of healthcare research and analytics. Currently, Mishra is a Managing Partner at Growman Research Group (GRG), one of the fastest growing global healthcare market research firm based out of India.
Passionate about creating an impact in the healthcare ecosystem today, he started with Tattvan E Clinics in 2018. Currently operating 5 tele-medicine clinics in UP and Uttrakhand, 9 mobile centers in rural UP and 1 in Kabul.
Tattvan E Clinics was included in "SiliconIndia's TOP 10 TELEMEDICINE COMPANIES IN INDIA 2019"
