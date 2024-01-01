Banik Walia

Designer and Founder of Baniramaa

Banik has a deep understanding of the fashion world and it reflects in his collections & in his prints that are intelligent, inspirational, imaginative and completely innovative yet always relevant and aweinspiring.

He has continued his romance with the silk and textiles that are hand woven and hand knitted with embellishments. Banik’s designs draws on history, fantasy and folklore to create masterpieces that are desired by discerning aficionados around the globe. The designer graduated from the famed NIFT in New Delhi. He then worked as

Fashion Assistant with Pearl academy. In 2012, he launched his label and designer line and there was no looking back.