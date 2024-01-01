Bruce T. Dugan
Chairman & CEO, Incognito Worldwide
He is the tri-CEO of Incognito Worldwide, Intech Creative LLC, and Inicia Incorporated. He is a member of Society of Professional Journalists, the National Writers Union, and the International Federation of Journalists, who divides his time between New York City and Bangalore, India.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
5 Tips for Cash-Flow Funding
The right financing can support unending growth, whereas the wrong financing deal could make matters worse.
How To Grow Your Business Effectively
In the small business world theory doesn't often pertain to entrepreneurs.