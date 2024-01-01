Bruce T. Dugan

Chairman & CEO, Incognito Worldwide

He is the tri-CEO of Incognito Worldwide, Intech Creative LLC, and Inicia Incorporated. He is a member of  Society of Professional Journalists, the National Writers Union, and the International Federation of Journalists, who divides his time between New York City and Bangalore, India.

Latest

Growth Strategies

5 Tips for Cash-Flow Funding

The right financing can support unending growth, whereas the wrong financing deal could make matters worse.

Growth Strategies

How To Grow Your Business Effectively

In the small business world theory doesn't often pertain to entrepreneurs.

