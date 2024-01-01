Cheolwon Charlie Lee
CEO, True Balance
Charlie has won recognition for playing pivotal roles in the growing and leading of well-known businesses of mobile service segment from carrier billing and VAS(Value-added-service) to Smartphone apps in 5 different countries in Asia Pacific. Discovered the fast-evolving mobile ecosystem due to the emergence of smartphones especially in India and seized the opportunity to jump into business with university colleagues (Balance Hero co-founders Jay and Martin) in discussion with ‘New Business Strategy’ a market larger than Korea.
He developed True balance business model and launched a commercial platform for smartphone users to check the balance and recharge by utilising this app. He also established Balance Hero in-house venture at Access Mobile.
Charlie has in depth exposure to deal structuring, business investment, telecom services. He is identified as a thought leader for the development and policy making on mobile ecosystem.
He is a keen golfer and tech enthusiast with diversified interests in social upliftment.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How Indo-Korean Ties Can Enhance the Economy of Both Countries
India is a potential market for start-ups and is witnessing a surge in Korean companies investing in the Indian market