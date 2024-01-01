Cyril Feuillebois
Founder and Director, Kronokare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd
Cyril Feuillebois is the Founder and Director of Kronokare Cosmetics Pvt Ltd. He decided to formulate unique products keeping Indian customers in mind, with exceptionally luxurious organic and synthetic free ingredients. Kronokare is a leading hotel toiletries supplier.
