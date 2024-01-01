Danesh Mehta
M Mulla Associates, Advocates & Solicitors
A Basic Guide To Intellectual Property For Every Entrepreneur
These properties are protected by law which keeps other companies and persons from infringing on them
Legalities To Keep In Mind While Forming A New Business
Entity formation, agreement among founders and commercial contracts are few of the things to be kept in mind
What Are the Legal Issues That Entrepreneurs Should Avoid When Making Their Business Web Site
Originating your own brand has never been a battle meant to be fought with only one tool. The influence of the internet is prominent and it provides an essential standard platform to promote, endorse, and carry out business. Make sure you are responsive of the legal considerations drawn in with the formation of a web site.
Common Legal Terminologies All Entrepreneurs Must Know
A basic understanding of the law or even few basic legal words can put entrepreneurs in a better position during negotiations