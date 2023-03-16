Deepa Vaidya

Latest

Series B Funding to be Tough

The Padmashree awardee advises companies to conserve cash in the event of a burn or runaway becoming an issue.

Web 3.0 To Be An Enabler for Gaming

The gaming industry has grown phenomenally in India. With the pandemic boosting the gaming market, it grew to a $2.8 billion industry in 2022 and is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025. However, Web 3.0 gaming is still to grow in India. Transition to Web 3.0 ought to be gradual as considerable work needs to be done.

Scaling Efficiently while Staying Lean

Investors share what founders should do in the' funding winters'

Light at the End of the Tunnel

Sethi shares his insights for India's startup industry amidst the slowdown

No Dearth of Capital, But Entrepreneurs Need to Factor in Reality

Investors give a peek into the reality of funding this year

Using Criticism as a Stepping Stone: Bushra Ateeq

Ateeq urges women to have self-belief and a healthy attitude towards risk to make successful careers

