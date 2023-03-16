Deepa Vaidya
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Series B Funding to be Tough
The Padmashree awardee advises companies to conserve cash in the event of a burn or runaway becoming an issue.
Web 3.0 To Be An Enabler for Gaming
The gaming industry has grown phenomenally in India. With the pandemic boosting the gaming market, it grew to a $2.8 billion industry in 2022 and is expected to reach $5 billion by 2025. However, Web 3.0 gaming is still to grow in India. Transition to Web 3.0 ought to be gradual as considerable work needs to be done.
Scaling Efficiently while Staying Lean
Investors share what founders should do in the' funding winters'
Light at the End of the Tunnel
Sethi shares his insights for India's startup industry amidst the slowdown
No Dearth of Capital, But Entrepreneurs Need to Factor in Reality
Investors give a peek into the reality of funding this year
Using Criticism as a Stepping Stone: Bushra Ateeq
Ateeq urges women to have self-belief and a healthy attitude towards risk to make successful careers