Deepak Sahoo

Entrepreneur In Residence

Deepak Sahoo is an Entrepreneur in Residence at Capria VentureBasecamp. He has worked in different domains over the years -- operations, projects, product, sales, community building - and he is currently helping incubators make their early stage startups more invest-able. He is also building his own startup on the side. 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Entrepreneurs

Hiring an Incubation Manager? Use this Checklist to Identify the Right Person!

Incubator Managers play a crucial role. Their skills can make or break a startup's potential and future

More Authors You Might Like