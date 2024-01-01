Devesh Rai
Founder, Wydr.in
Devesh is the founder and CEO of WYDR.in, India’s largest wholesale marketplace. Prior to starting up WYDR in March 2016, he was a Founding Team Member for Shopclues, India’s first and largest online marketplace. He was also the Corporate VP, Business Development, Shopclues.Devesh is an experienced marketing professional and an exceptional strategist with close to two decades of experience in e-commerce, media and IT industries.
Latest
Why GST May be Shot-in-the-arm that Online B2B e-commerce Needed
Overall, about 80% of the large business merchants were ready for the GST on the D-Day, while about 60% of the small or midsize business owners were ready.