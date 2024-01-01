Devishobha Chandramouli

Founder, Kidskintha

Devishobha Chandramouli is the Editor, Inbound Marketing — Exotel. Exotel is one of Asia's leading cloud telephony platforms which powers more than 1,200 companies to connect with their collective consumer base of 3 million people every single day over calls and SMS. She is the founder of — Kidskintha — a platform that focuses on unique millennial parenting challenges to help them raise robust, happy kids.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

8 Ways Cloud Telephony Can Improve Your Business

It inherently supports today's remote and flexible work culture and allows employees to take calls from their own mobile devices.

More Authors You Might Like