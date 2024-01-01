Chief Institutional Business Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance

Dheeraj Sehgal took charge as the Chief Institutional Business Officer of Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company in November 2017. A results-driven professional, Dheeraj brings with him over two decades of experience in financial services industry and pharmaceutical industry, leading multiple roles in sales and distribution, building new business models and defining business strategies. Dheeraj has a track record of successfully leading large teams and projects and is known for building long-lasting alliances.

In his present role, Dheeraj is responsible for all institutional businesses including bancassurance, financial inclusion, broking, corporate agency, online business and direct sales to customer business.