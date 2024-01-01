Co-founder, Boingg!

Dhruvan Barar is the co-founder of Boingg! and takes care of production, strategy, and operations for the organization. He has been the driving force behind the company from its very first step in 2015.

Thanks to his Computer Science education and digital work experience, Dhruvan has been able to shape the company's online view to the world exactly how the team envisioned it. After completing his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from International Institute of Information Technology, he went on to pursue his MBA at IIM, Kozhikode. And before taking the plunge with his own venture in 2015, Dhruvan spent close to 5 years working and learning across diverse industries and companies. Starting as an ASM in Marico he moved on to Quikr as a Senior Associate reporting to the CFO where he was in-charge of sales analytics, customer service, product development, sales strategy, and category management.

