Dilip Puri
Founder, Indian School of Hospitality
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
#5 Entrepreneurial Skills to Prosper in the Various Endeavors of Life
The most successful entrepreneurs of today have made their mark by taking something mundane and ordinary and imbibing it with a creative
Why Does the Hospitality Industry of Today Need Versatile and Flexible Talent?
While there is no single definition for lifelong learning, the fundamental purpose of it is to ensure a sustainable and long-term career path for hospitality graduates
Reshaping the Hospitality Education: Redefining the Internship Experience
The approach to successful, structured internships has to be three-pronged strategy