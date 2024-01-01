Dipali Mathur Dayal
Co-Founder, Magnifique
Dipali is a banking stalwart. After her MBA in Marketing & Strategy, she started her career with HSBC, one of the largest banking organisations in the world. As a Vice President at HSBC, she successfully managed Wealth and Asset Products for an ultra HNI portfolio. Her last assignment was with Standard Chartered Bank as an Associate Director, Private Banking. While working closely with the Creme de la creme of the country, she assimilated a deep understanding of luxury. This understanding/experience coupled with her flair & passion for fashion & grooming, led to the conceptualisation of Magnifique.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Is Customized Beauty a Need or a Want Today?
Other important factor is the availability of multitude of cosmetic products in the market
#9 Trends Which are Going to Rule the Beauty & Fashion Industry this Year
An important consumer behaviour to notice is the individuality that the new era consumer is embracing
Women Entrepreneurs – 5 Checks for Those Starting Up!
No matter how much we discuss and debate equality, men and women are not equal, no one is more and no one is less