Dr Abhay Kumar

Chief Scientific Officer, Eureka Forbes Limited

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Lifestyle

Is Your Baby Breathing Toxic Air?

Infants living in areas with high pollution levels show a greater risk of mortality during the first year of life, particularly from respiratory causes.

Technology

Air Pollution Crisis: The Answer May Lie in IoT

Here's why Governments of various countries are waking up to this opportunity and investing in IoT-led air quality solutions

More Authors You Might Like