Dr. Narendra Bhat
President of BuildTrack
Dr. Narendra Bhat holds a Masters & a Ph.D from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and B.Tech (IIT). He is a former consultant with McKinsey where he served Fortune 500 clients for several years in the areas of Strategy and Operations. Currently he also serves, on the board of software andservices companies in the U.S. He established the 'BuildTrack Labs' the R&D Center in India, to bring the latest IOT and AI Solutions to the Indian Markets.
