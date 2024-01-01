Dr. Pablo Erat
Partner at Pioneering Ventures
Dr. Pablo Erat, Partner at Pioneering Ventures, is an entrepreneur, investor and a passionate triathlete. He has over 15 years of strategy consulting experience and strong entrepreneurial track record within various industries. He has over 8 years of leadership experience in the incubation and developmentof industrial-size agricultural and food supply chain investments in India.
Pablo earned his Master's degree in Strategy and Organization as well as his Doctorate at the Institute of Management (IFB) at the University of St. Gallen (St. Gallen, Switzerland).
Latest
4 Sports Strategies You Can Use to Succeed in Business
Whether you're planning an Ironman or company's business strategy, you can apply some practices of the sport to become a more successful business professional.
How India is Gearing up for an Unprecedented Food Revolution
Given saturation in most global agriculture markets, including America and Europe, investors are beginning to take note of the potential of the Indian market