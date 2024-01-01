Dr. Tarun Pasricha
Associate Professor of Marketing and Deputy. Director of Undergraduate Programs at S P Jain School of Global Management
He has 25 years of corporate experience in major multinationals in India including ITC, Pepsi, Scholl, and Boots Healthcare. In terms of industry expertise, his experience encompasses FMCG, Tobacco,
Food & Beverages, Footwear, OTC & Rx Pharmaceuticals.
