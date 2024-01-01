Co-founder & CEO, Mudrex

Edul Patel is the Co-founder & CEO of Mudrex. Edul brings with him over 10 years of experience deep-rooted in finance, entrepreneurship, and building tech-driven applications. Previously Co-Founded Niffler, a $1Mn funded startup by SAIF partner. Niffler got acquired by Tapzo where he led the product team to build the core Infra and App.