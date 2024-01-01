Edul Patel
Co-founder & CEO, Mudrex
Edul Patel is the Co-founder & CEO of Mudrex. Edul brings with him over 10 years of experience deep-rooted in finance, entrepreneurship, and building tech-driven applications. Previously Co-Founded Niffler, a $1Mn funded startup by SAIF partner. Niffler got acquired by Tapzo where he led the product team to build the core Infra and App.
Latest
Reasons Why Crypto Is Falling This Year
2022 has been a bit tough year for the whole of the crypto market due to various reasons
Emerging Markets: Will India Catch Up With the Global Players In Cryptocurrency Investment?
Year 2020 was significant for the Indian crypto investor, as it was for the cryptocurrencies. But as more Indian investors are entering the pool, the Indian government is looking towards increasing regulation