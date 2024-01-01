Gagan Singla

Managing Director, blinkX, an initiative by JM Financial.

Gagan Singla is a Managing Director at BlinkX, a next-gen fintech started by JM Financial. Gagan has worked in various roles across multiple organizations, including HDFC Group, PwC UK, Deloitte US, IIFL, Angel One/Broking, Simplilearn US, Quikr,and Hughes. A Computer Science graduate from IIT Delhi and an MBA from IIM, Gagan has applied his expertise in analytics, data science, digital marketing, product management, and new-age technology to deliver multiplier business growth. 

Latest

Leadership

Breaking Free From Top-Down Tyranny: Embracing 'Sense and Respond' Leadership

The 'Sensing and Responding' approach saves time and grants greater freedom to employees to innovate and experiment, crucial in a constantly changing business scenario. This approach breaks from traditional corporate hierarchies.

Growth Strategies

7 Worthy Takeaways From Stephen Hawking's Work to Make the Most of Your Time

Treat learning and discovery as a journey and a process rather than as a goal. Things will look a lot simpler and more exciting

