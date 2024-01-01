Gagan Singla
Managing Director, blinkX, an initiative by JM Financial.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Breaking Free From Top-Down Tyranny: Embracing 'Sense and Respond' Leadership
The 'Sensing and Responding' approach saves time and grants greater freedom to employees to innovate and experiment, crucial in a constantly changing business scenario. This approach breaks from traditional corporate hierarchies.
7 Worthy Takeaways From Stephen Hawking's Work to Make the Most of Your Time
Treat learning and discovery as a journey and a process rather than as a goal. Things will look a lot simpler and more exciting