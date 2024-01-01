Gaurav Dewan

COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services

A seasoned business leader & a foodie at heart with consolidated 15+ years of experience in managing large scale business operations, marketing strategy and P&L responsibility. Proven track record of building performance driven teams and driving incremental revenue market share. Entrepreneurial bent of mind and a passion for mobilizing people for accomplishment of goals.
 

Latest

Starting a Business

Transforming Indian Food Retailing With Innovation

The food retailing industry in India is, perhaps, the fastest growing sector in the Indian economy, touted to be valued at USD 827 billion by 2023, and growing at a CAGR of 9.23%

News and Trends

Innovation: The Driving Force of Food Retail in India

Here's how food retail has reached a definition beyond just the service and the food

News and Trends

How the Food & Beverage Industry is Revolutionising India's Travel Sector

The Indian Food & Beverage (F&B) industry is currently seeing an annual CAGR at an upward of 36.34per cent, far surpassing the likes of the United States, Japan, and Germany

