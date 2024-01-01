Gaurav Dewan
COO and Business Head, Travel Food Services
Transforming Indian Food Retailing With Innovation
The food retailing industry in India is, perhaps, the fastest growing sector in the Indian economy, touted to be valued at USD 827 billion by 2023, and growing at a CAGR of 9.23%
Innovation: The Driving Force of Food Retail in India
Here's how food retail has reached a definition beyond just the service and the food
How the Food & Beverage Industry is Revolutionising India's Travel Sector
The Indian Food & Beverage (F&B) industry is currently seeing an annual CAGR at an upward of 36.34per cent, far surpassing the likes of the United States, Japan, and Germany