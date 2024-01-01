Gaurav Tikoo

CMO, itel Mobile

Gaurav Tikoo spearheads the company’s Marketing Strategy, Digital Transformation, Marketing Budget Management, Brand Management, Media Management, Retail and Consumer Engagement.
 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

How Marketing can Help Brands Tap the Massive Rural Opportunity

Rapid advancements in technology and increased inclusiveness, however, have dramatically increased the scope for business expansion in rural geographies.

More Authors You Might Like