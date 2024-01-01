Gaurav Tikoo
CMO, itel Mobile
Gaurav Tikoo spearheads the company’s Marketing Strategy, Digital Transformation, Marketing Budget Management, Brand Management, Media Management, Retail and Consumer Engagement.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Marketing
How Marketing can Help Brands Tap the Massive Rural Opportunity
Rapid advancements in technology and increased inclusiveness, however, have dramatically increased the scope for business expansion in rural geographies.