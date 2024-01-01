Founder of Career Xpert

Gaurav Tyagi, born and brought up in Andaman and Nicobar Islands did his schooling from the same place. Being the son of a Deputy Education Officer in Port Blair, he always had an urge to pursue his career in the field of education. Gaurav Tyagi opted for B.Tech in Graduation and pursued a Diploma in Psychology, Chandigarh, and Diploma in Counseling from Bangalore as his Post Graduation. He has set a benchmark in medical counseling as he has an experience of six years in the same field and has taught students who have attained top ranks in AIPMT, IIT-JEE.