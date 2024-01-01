Gaurav Vohra
CEO, Jigsaw Academy
Gaurav Vohra (CEO & co-founder, Jigsaw Academy, The Online School of Analytics) - has over a decade of experience in the field of analytics and has worked across multiple industry verticals including financial services, retail, FMCG, telecom, pharmaceuticals and leisure. He was recognized as one of India's top analytics academicians in 2014. Gaurav is a graduate of IIM Bangalore.
