George Mitra

Co-founder and CEO, Fintso

Digital Collaborations: Putting User At the Center

The biggest shift for fintechs has been to put the end-user at the center, and collaborations between providers to give a 'one-stop' solution, rather than companies working independently and the client needing to go to different places

Why B2B2C Will Create the Next Big Wave in Entrepreneurship

Businesses in the B2B2C segment have always been about supporting other businesses

Digitization and COVID-19: A Perspective On Independent Financial Advisers

While face-to-face communication has its advantages, remote, digital solutions are equally viable

