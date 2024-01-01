George Mitra
Co-founder and CEO, Fintso
Latest
Digital Collaborations: Putting User At the Center
The biggest shift for fintechs has been to put the end-user at the center, and collaborations between providers to give a 'one-stop' solution, rather than companies working independently and the client needing to go to different places
Why B2B2C Will Create the Next Big Wave in Entrepreneurship
Businesses in the B2B2C segment have always been about supporting other businesses
Digitization and COVID-19: A Perspective On Independent Financial Advisers
While face-to-face communication has its advantages, remote, digital solutions are equally viable