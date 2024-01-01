Harish Pednekar
Entrepreneur and Social Media Expert
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
MaziMatic Raises $4.8 Mn In 7 Days For Their Entertainment Metaverse From Community And Top-Tier VC
The company's Multiverse of Metaverse is the culmination of technology and entertainment, and it promises to redefine entertainment and take it to new heights
The Bitcoin Trader Whose Net Worth Is an Impressive $6.7 Billion
André Abdoune dedicated two years to the development of the most important project in the blockchain community that has the power to influence the blockchain, the real industry, and the gaming industry
This Successful Horologist Has a Great Eye For Exquisite, Iconic & Rare Luxury Watches
Zach Lu recalls the way luxury timepieces and their alluring aesthetic technology beckoned to him when he was only a teenager
Social Media for Business Growth
Social media can also help you learn from your competitors. There has to be a good reason why your competitors are performing better than you