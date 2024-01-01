Harsh Shah
Co-founder, Fynd
Harsh Shah is one of the three co-founders of Fynd, the unique fashion e-commerce portal which brings the latest in-store fashion online. He has a keen interest in consumer-facing technology in the retail sector, and specialises in management consulting. At Fynd, he brings his valuable experience in technology and entrepreneurship to the table, and oversees the supply side of operations, including managing partnering brands and stores.
Harsh completed his graduation from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay, in 2010 and was already part of the entrepreneurship landscape by his second year of college. As the Head of the Entrepreneurship Cell at IIT Bombay, he directed a team of twenty students.
Currently based out of Mumbai, Fynd is successfully disrupting the fashion market by combining technology and retail.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Omnichannel Retail: How Is the Combination Of Online And Offline Channels Proving To Be the Next Big Thing For Startups And MSMEs?
The adaptation of e-commerce, especially after the pandemic outbreak, has enhanced the way consumers and brands interact with each other throughout the purchasing process
The Techie Closet
The World Lies in the Hands of Technology: That's What Techie Closet is all about
Modern Organizations: The Way Forward
From functioning to infrastructure everything plays an important role in framing a modern outlook
A Big Boost For The Confluence Of Online And Offline Markets
The big and small retail brands are increasingly opting for an omnichannel presence in order to serve hundreds of millions of consumers
How AI is Making Retail Shopping Experience Simpler for E-commerce Consumers
Big Data was introduced to create a hyper-personalized shopping experience, but it failed to create desired impact
#6 Trends That Will Shape the Future of Fashion and Retail in 2017
Direct-to-consumer labels did not exist then, but corporate giants such as Tata and Reliance industries have ventured into e-commerce space and are betting big on private labels to drive sales.