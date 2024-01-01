Honey Singh
Co-Founder, #ARM Worldwide, CEO - PR and content marketing
Honey Singh is presently the Chief Executive Officer, PR and Content Marketing at #ARM Worldwide. Mr Singh brings over a decade of rich and dynamic experience to the business. Honey has been a strategic counsellor and has delivered creative insight-driven consultancy for Fortune 500 companies & start-ups.
As the CEO of #ARM Worldwide, Honey is at the helm of business with a clear focus on driving the company’s overall business & operational growth in India and abroad. Mr Singh started his professional journey as an entrepreneur back in 2004 from a technology start up before foraying into the industry as a consultant.
Under his leadership, #ARM Worldwide has won multiple accolades, including "Most Creative PR Stunt - South East Asia" in PR Awards 2017 by Marketing Interactive. Other prestigious awards for the firm include "Most innovative use of social media” in IPRCCA 2016 by Exchange4media, "Best Viral Marketing Campaign" by Campaign India & "Best Content Marketing Strategy" in FOXGLOVE 2017 by Afaqs.
