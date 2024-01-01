HP Singh

Chairman & MD, Satin Creditcare Network Limited

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

News and Trends

Strengthening the Business Ecosystem Through CSR

CSR is part of corporate governance, which helps a company stay ethical and accountable to the government, its shareholders, and its stakeholders

Technology

New Age Emerging Technology Trends That Is Disrupting the Conventional Processes and Enabling Financial Inclusion in India

Technology is now being harnessed to serve the unmet needs of India's hinterland, whose aspirations have hitherto remained ignored and unaddressed

More Authors You Might Like