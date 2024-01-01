Founder of Unifynd

Jash Choraria is the founder of Unifynd Technologies, a startup focused on building holistic, user-centric, technology products. At Unifynd, Jash wants to create a cohesive ecosystem where smart people with diverse backgrounds can work in a collaborative environment to build world-class products.

Previously he was the CEO of a natural wellness, content-consultation-commerce platform, allAyurveda.com, a Baidyanath Company. Jash advises, invests and build products for various startups across the globe. Beyond his work, Jash is a contemporary art aficionado and sports enthusiast.

A Mumbai boy, who did his undergraduate education at University of Texas at Austin, before completing his LLB from Government Law College, Mumbai. He sees the best in people and then works relentlessly to help them realize it.