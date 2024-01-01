Jatin Bhandari
Founder- InterviewNinjas & PythaGurus
For over 10 years as an Entrepreneur, Jatin has led a range of initiatives in the Education Industry. In this role, he has created many successful educational services and products geared towards generating success for professionals aspiring to join IVY League and other TOP TIER MBA Programs. He is the Founder and CEO of PythaGURUS Education, and has been recognized as a thought leader in the Higher education sector.
He created the first ED Tech E-commerce firm for Interviews/B-School applications, InterviewNinjas.
