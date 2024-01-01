Jonathan Michael

Founder, JM School

Jonathan runs a fashion school in downtown Bangalore which I founded along with my partner in October of 2014. We are trying to disrupt traditional teaching methodologies with a more practical approach to learning. He writes on Leadership and Entrepreneurship for a startup magazine based out of Vienna, Austria.

 

Latest

Leadership

Why Cashflow isn't the Only Lifeline of Your Business

A lack of hope and not having something to aspire towards can make life very mundane

Entrepreneurs

How to Wire & Condition Yourself for Entrepreneurship

A lot about entrepreneurship is diving into a deep sea and not really knowing what is going to happen next

Lifestyle

The Art of Leveraging Failure

"I truly do believe that entrepreneurship in its essence is the art of managing failure."

Growth Strategies

#2 Simple and Practical Ways to Bring Change to Your Business

Reading books is one of the best investments you can make in your professional career

