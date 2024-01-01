Jose Thattil

CEO and Co-founder, Phi Commerce

Mr. Jose Thattil is the CEO and Co-founder at Phi Commerce. He is an alumnus of 
Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies.

 

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Technology

How Education Sector Is Leveraging Digital Payments

Frictionless digital payments can be beneficial for both schools and parents as they enable easy, timely payments and make record keeping easier

Finance

How Adopting Digital Payments On Delivery Can Reduce 'Returns' For Indian Retailers

Retailers have tried providing "card on delivery" option by giving mPOS devices to the delivery folks but it has not met with desired success

More Authors You Might Like