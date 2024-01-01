JP Zhang
JP Zhang is a growth hacker at Whova, a mobile app and platform that helps event professionals plan and organize successful events. He is also an online entrepreneur who writes actionable tech tips and tricks on SoftwareHow, a blog about helping people solve everyday computer or device problems.
Latest
8 Bad Computer Habits You Need to Break and Why You Should
These simple everyday habits are the most common blunders we all do
