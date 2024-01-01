Jyotsna Kasu Reddy
Director of Kasu Assets Development Pvt. Ltd.
Jyotsna is a driven perfectionist in every aspect of her life, whether professional or personal. Her work life empowers her to multitask between Kasu Assets, her family’s experiential lifestyle realty brand and Musion Holograms India, India’s only patented& licensed 3D holographic projection technology company; while in her private life, she’s popularly known to be a complete fitness aficionado and travel enthusiast.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Is Fiction Necessary in Business
Have you ever wondered whether fiction is essential in today's real world?
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-