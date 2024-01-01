Jyotsna Kasu Reddy

Director of Kasu Assets Development Pvt. Ltd.

Jyotsna is a driven perfectionist in every aspect of her life, whether professional or personal. Her work life empowers her to multitask between Kasu Assets, her family’s experiential lifestyle realty brand and Musion Holograms India, India’s only patented& licensed 3D holographic projection technology company; while in her private life, she’s popularly known to be a complete fitness aficionado and travel enthusiast.