K. Madhavan
Managing Director, Peps Industries Pvt. Ltd
Latest
It's About Whether You Are Ready, & Not When
Becoming an entrepreneur in the late years is gaining pace and bringing success
Growing Your Business the Right Way
Our attitude in the face of challenges across the business improves and grows once we build a strong self image.
Trends Which Are Going to Dominate the Mattress Industry in 2017
When Indian consumers travel abroad, they are exposed to international levels of sleeping comfort of the finest innerspring mattresses. These experiences remain with them when they come back, as they hope and search for a similar experience back at home.
