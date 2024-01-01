Kalyan Ram Challapalli
Chief Strategic Instigator, Wolfzhowl
Kalyan comes with the belief that one should ‘Be selfish with complexity & magnanimous with simplicity’, especially, when it comes to craft of strategy and brand building.
Over 16+years of work experience across Indian & Asean market in the advertising agency & client side, Kalyan started WolfzHowl five years ago in order to create a media-agnostic, bespoke brand strategy firm that engineers the brand by instigating behavior change both internally and externally.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
6 Reasons Why Brand Purposing Outplays Positioning
The first thing that comes to mind while thinking of brand building is positioning
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-