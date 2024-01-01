Kalyan Ram Challapalli

Chief Strategic Instigator, Wolfzhowl

Kalyan comes with the belief that one should ‘Be selfish with complexity & magnanimous with simplicity’, especially, when it comes to craft of strategy and brand building.

Over 16+years of work experience across Indian & Asean market in the advertising agency & client side, Kalyan started WolfzHowl five years ago in order to create a media-agnostic, bespoke brand strategy firm that engineers the brand by instigating behavior change both internally and externally.