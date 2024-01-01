Kalyan Ram Challapalli

Chief Strategic Instigator, Wolfzhowl

Kalyan comes with the belief that one should ‘Be selfish with complexity & magnanimous with simplicity’, especially, when it comes to craft of strategy and brand building.

Over 16+years of work experience across Indian & Asean market in the advertising agency & client side, Kalyan started WolfzHowl five years ago in order to create a media-agnostic, bespoke brand strategy firm that engineers the brand by instigating behavior change both internally and externally.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

6 Reasons Why Brand Purposing Outplays Positioning

The first thing that comes to mind while thinking of brand building is positioning

More Authors You Might Like