Shilpi Reddy is the dynamic and innovative founder of DesiFavors based out of Reston, Virginia. She is an engineer by profession with a creative bent of mind and a sophisticated entrepreneurial spirit. Backed by her family of strong entrepreneurial background, she strives to create a bond for the homeland and its culture in the hearts of Indians so far away.

Shilpi has extensive software engineering experience of over fifteen years and has successfully started and managed a software services company since 2014. The seeds for the DesiFavors brand was sown when Shilpi missed the colors and gifts from back home while celebrating Indian festivals. The sheer passion for bringing a piece of her beloved India to this foreign land and imbibing the cultural ethos in the children who had never experienced India made her launch DesiFavors in June 2018.

The brainchild of Shilpi Reddy saw immediate success, and soon two new product lines were added to her repertoire. Gifting ideas were joined by DIY kits for kids and DIY decorations. Her solo venture was started with her own funds and has grown in leaps and bounds. In five years, Shilpi envisions her Brand as a household name for all things ‘Desi’ when it comes to parties and also all things ‘educational’ when it comes to culture.

The creative entrepreneur has a knack for researching the art scene, and the muse helps her design new products. She is also active in social causes. She has donated to many organizations like the American Telugu Association, Telugu Association of North America, Telangana Development Forum, Northern Virginia Bengali Association, Heritage India Festivals and the DC Metro SaiSamsthan. The organizations and their members also ably support her in her endeavors to bring Indian culture to the USA.

The versatile and creative Ms. Reddy has won many hearts and looks forward to winning many awards for her pioneering work in the future.

