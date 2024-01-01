Kanika Tekriwal

Founder and CEO, JetSetGo

A Cancer survivor narrates her tribulations in the most amazing way

Cancer taught me more than the rest of my life put together, it made me stronger wiser and courageous.

Dark confessions straight from an entrepreneur's heart

'Anyone who says an entrepreneur can find a work-life balance is most likely wrong.'

